GARY MACK BARNETT CUERO - Gary Barnett passed into eternal rest on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 60. He was born May 12, 1959 in Cuero to the late Arthur and Patricia Barnett. Gary is survived his daughter Kimberly Barnett Williams; his brothers Val Barnett and Abbie Barnett (Faye); sisters Viola M. Holman (Johnal), Dorothur O'Donnell, Brenda Hopkins, Mary Lewis (Earl), Patricia Pearl Ross, Lillian Jackson, Sabrina Campbell, and Lataine Boston (Torrance); sister -in-law Adelaida Juarez Barnett ; and 3 grandchildren: Jalise Campbell, JaLynn Campbell, and Jayden Stubbs. In addition to his parents Arthur Leo Barnett Sr. and Patricia Gary Barnett, Gary is also preceded in death by his brother Arthur Leo Barnett, Jr. (Coon). Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Meador Encampment Grounds, Cuero, TX with Rev. Lawrence Roy II, Eulogist. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

