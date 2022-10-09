Gary Carroll
YOAKUM — Gary Woodrow Carroll, 73, was called home Wednesday, October 5, 2022 to be with the Lord. He was born September 11, 1949 in Sugarland to Woodrow Wilson and Gladys “Maurine” Carroll.
Gary was a hard-working man that loved his family, his country and his church. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Noxubee. Gary and Sherie Dian Salmon wed on September 16, 1970 and settled in their home in Terryville to raise their children, Misty, Crystal and Trent. Gary was a mechanic at DuPont for 30 years until his retirement. He spent the next 20 years watching his children start families of their own and blessing him with 6 grandchildren that he loved and adored.
Survivors are his wife of 52 years, Sherie Carroll of Hebron; daughters, Misty Ruth and husband Steven of Pearland and Crystal Rice and husband B.J of Hebron; son, Trent Carroll and wife Crystal of Rosenberg; grandchildren, Micah, Micaiah and Susanna Ruth, Gabriel Carroll, Alex and Dixon Rice; brothers, James Carroll (Cecilia) and Glen Carroll.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ricky Carroll.
Graveside Service 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 10, 2022 at Hebron Cemetery with Brother Buddy Means and Brother Kenneth Parker officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church or Hebron Cemetery.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
