Gary D. Mercier was called to Heaven on May 12, 2022 at the age of 62. He was born in Nixon, TX on April 25, 1960 to William and Jeanie Mercier. Gary's kind smile, big heart and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Cramer Mercier, daughter Aubrey Mercier and future partner Lexy Smith, daughter Jennifer O'Neal and her husband Denver O'Neal, grandchildren Henry and Harrison O'Neal, brother Vic Mercier and partner Gay Bruns. He is proceeded in death by his father William Mercier and mother Jeanie Mercier, both of Nixon, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Nixon, TX on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00am. All family and friends are invited to attend.
