Podsim, Gary
Buy Now

GARY LYNN PODSIM YORKTOWN - Gary Podsim, 68, of Yorktown passed away on March 12, 2020. He was born June 29, 1951 in Yorktown to the late Albert and Vera Geffert Podsim. He was a pharmacist, member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He loved to hunt, fish and garden. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Lana Mueller Podsim, his children Kari (Lance) Mueller, Randall (Elizabeth) Podsim and granddaughter Lively RayLynn Podsim. He is also survived by brothers A W Podsim, Melvin Podsim and sister Verda Mae Foerster. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday March 13, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10:30 am Saturday March 14, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Podsim, Jimmy Podsim, Pamela Mokwa, Brittany Filla, Kurt Foerster and Scott Podsim. Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.