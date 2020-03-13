GARY LYNN PODSIM YORKTOWN - Gary Podsim, 68, of Yorktown passed away on March 12, 2020. He was born June 29, 1951 in Yorktown to the late Albert and Vera Geffert Podsim. He was a pharmacist, member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He loved to hunt, fish and garden. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Lana Mueller Podsim, his children Kari (Lance) Mueller, Randall (Elizabeth) Podsim and granddaughter Lively RayLynn Podsim. He is also survived by brothers A W Podsim, Melvin Podsim and sister Verda Mae Foerster. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday March 13, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10:30 am Saturday March 14, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Podsim, Jimmy Podsim, Pamela Mokwa, Brittany Filla, Kurt Foerster and Scott Podsim. Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
