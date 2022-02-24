Gary Shane Sharpe

Shane was preceded in death by his dad, Gary Leroy Sharpe and his brothers, Roy Don Sharpe and James Bart Sharpe.
He is survived by his sons, Chance Sharpe of New Braunfels, Texas and Weston Sharpe of Corpus Christi, Texas. He also leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Buddy Zaplac of Victoria, Texas; his brother, Mike Sharpe (Wendy), of Katy, Texas.
A memorial celebration honoring Shane will be held at a later date.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.