Gary Wayne Groll
VICTORIA — Gary Wayne Groll, loved and respected by many, drew his last breath June 20, 2022. He was surrounded by many in the home he built for his family. Gary fought a valiant 18-month battle with Kidney Cancer.
Gary was an expert Guadalupe River fisherman who was always happy to share the fruits of successful fishing trips with huge fish-frys for his friends and family. He loved off-grid river camping, building classic Mopars, riding fast motorcycles, training faster horses, attending live music shows (as long as there was room to dance), playing pool, calf roping, and staying fit. Anything worth doing was worth doing right and he attacked life with a ferocity and focus most will never attempt to achieve. Gary was always quick to offer a word of comfort, wisdom, or advice to others in need. He gave the best bear hugs and was so proud of his growing family. He never knew a stranger and the world is now a little bit dimmer with his passing.
Surviving family: spouse-Pamela Young Groll, sons and spouses-Matt and Megan, Andrew and Cheri, Aaron and Chelsie Groll, brothers- Dennis, Jeff, Curtis and Tommy Groll, grandchildren-Gavin, Corbin, Emma, Everett, Elton and Liam Groll, mother-in-law Joyce Young, brother-in-law Dennis Young.
A Memorial Service will be held at Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville Sunday, June 26th at 2:00. Immediately following the service, we invite you to join us for a Celebration of Life at Gary’s favorite hangout, The Wellhead Tavern.
Any donations in memory of Gary would be greatly appreciated please consider Martin Luther Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
