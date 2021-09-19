GARY WHITE
BLAINE/LYNDEN, WA — Gary White of Blaine/Lynden, Washington, formerly of Victoria, passed away August 29th, 2021. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, four children, 6 grandchildren, sisters Ann Fees and Lara Wenzel and their families, his parents Dolores White and the late Geff White.
Gary graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1979. He graduated from Bee County College and continued to be steadfast with his friends throughout his life. Gary became a devoted and faithful Christian in his early twenties. He was kind and funny. He was a good man who lived and believed as he preached. Gary fought the good fight, he kept the faith, he finished his course. Special thanks to family, Church, friends, and Hospice that cared and prayed for him.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (18)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (31)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (9)
- Rep. Cloud talks to students at STJ visit (8)
- Syndicated Column: A revival of horse sense? (7)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world (2)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed (1)
- Jamie Ray McAdams (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 17 (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Glenn Christian (1)
- Victoria Stroman graduate leaves impact on game (1)
- Kianna Stevens receives scholarship (1)
- Do you feed stray kitties? (1)
- Guest column: Are you certain, the power of noticing (1)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans (1)
- Debbie Villegas Montez (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.