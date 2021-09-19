GARY WHITE
BLAINE/LYNDEN, WA — Gary White of Blaine/Lynden, Washington, formerly of Victoria, passed away August 29th, 2021. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, four children, 6 grandchildren, sisters Ann Fees and Lara Wenzel and their families, his parents Dolores White and the late Geff White.
Gary graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1979. He graduated from Bee County College and continued to be steadfast with his friends throughout his life. Gary became a devoted and faithful Christian in his early twenties. He was kind and funny. He was a good man who lived and believed as he preached. Gary fought the good fight, he kept the faith, he finished his course. Special thanks to family, Church, friends, and Hospice that cared and prayed for him.

