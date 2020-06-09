SANDRA GARZA BLOOMINGTON - Sandra Garza, age 49 of Bloomington passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born May 20, 1971 in Victoria to Margaret Ramirez of Victoria and the late Ruben Alvarez. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother "Nana" and wife. She is survived by her mother; husband, Cirildo Garza, of Bloomington; daughter, Maria Garza Rubio (Ray) of Victoria; son, Cirildo Garza Jr. of Bloomington; sister, Tina Herrera (Danny) and Lisa Davila (James) both of Victoria; brothers, Ruben Alvarez of Portland, Danny Alvarez, Robert Alvarez and Joe Alvarez all three of Victoria. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father. Visitation will begin Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9am to 11am with a Prayer service to begin at 9:45am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 10am at the funeral home. Visitation will resume at 12:15pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Alvarez, Ruben Alvarez, Joe Alvarez, John Eric Gonzales, Jasper Gonzales and Cirildo Garza Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Alvarez, John Gonzales, Ray Rubio, Ray Garza III, Tyler Garza, Ryker Alvarez and Paxton Garza. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
