Gayle Albrecht
GOLIAD — Gayle Albrecht, age 84, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on March 20, 2021. He was born in Goliad, Texas in 1937 to Edgar L. and Melanie Albrecht. He graduated from Goliad High School and The University of Texas at Austin with degrees in both Geology and Petroleum Land Management. Gayle was a respected professional Landman for over 30 years with Mobil Oil, Forest Oil, Texas Oil & Gas, Esenjay Petroleum and EOG Resources. His work took he and his family to Durango, CO, Casper, WY, Calgary Canada, Houston and eventually Corpus Christi, Texas where he spent the majority of his career. Gayle was also a rancher. He loved his cows and he enjoyed working the land that has been continuously in the Albrecht Family since 1868.
Gayle loved his family beyond measure. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Valerie Albrecht, his children Sharon Albrecht and Jason and Chris Albrecht, and his five grandchildren Riley, Kiersten, Addison, Cole and Lainey all of Austin. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jim Raab.
Gayle will long be remembered as a truly good and decent man. He lived his life with integrity, kindness, humility and respect for all. Those who knew and loved Gayle will surely miss his calm and reassuring voice, his easy laugh, and the love and care he generously bestowed on so many.
Services will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander, TX on Friday, March 26. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by an outdoor, socially-distanced Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Anne Kolmeier officiating along with the assistance of Rev. Randy Buno. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Services handled by Grace Funeral Home of Goliad. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family encourages those who loved Gayle to raise a toast of ice cold Shiner Beer, plant a tree, or take their own families out for dinner and cherish their time together.
