GAYLEEN PEOPLES LOUISE - Gayleen Peoples, 68, of Louise passed away October 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 am till 2 pm, Saturday, October 19 at 18320 FM 1300, Louise for family and friends. Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home.
