Gaynell Marie Tristan
VICTORIA — Gaynell Tristan, age 77 of Victoria, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was born August 8, 1943 in Victoria, Texas to the late Ernest and Nieves Bazar.
She is survived by her Daughters, Cyndy DeCaria (Husband Joe DeCaria),
Veronica Guillory (Husband Jake Guillory); Granddaughter, Alaina Marie Guillory; Sister,Caroline Basaldua (Husband Dennis Basaldua); Brother, Ernest Bazar, Jr. (Wife Jamie Bazar).
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Albert (Al) Tristan; her Parents; Brothers, Guy Bazar and Milton Bazar; and Sister, Alicia Perez.
Gaynell graduated from Victoria High School in 1961. She married Albert Tristan on November 19, 1961. They lived in Houston, Texas for 14 years where she was a working mother. In 1976, they moved to their forever home in Victoria, Texas here she worked for Texas Oil and Gas Corp. for 12 years. Later found her passion working for
The Health Food House.
Gaynell was devoted to her church as a member of the Altar Society at Holy Family and enjoyed her time worshiping in adoration.
Gaynell loved spending time with her family and friends. Her granddaughter, Alaina, was her pride and joy. She will be remembered for her loving kind soul and good cooking.
Services to begin Friday, August 21, 2020 with a Rosary to be recited at 12:20pm and Funeral
Mass celebrated at 1pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Dr, Victoria, TX 77904 with Father Ty Bazar (nephew) to officiate.
Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1006 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria Texas. Pallbearers are Dennis Basaldua, Troy Bazar, Scott Bazar, Matthew Rosalez, Anthony Perez, and Joseph Perez. Honorary Pallbearer, Michael Basaldua. In lieu of flowers please make donations to lbda.org or dementiasociety.org.Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s
Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- Guest Column: The Payroll Tax Circus comes to town (6)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (6)
- Letter: A couple of crazy ideas (3)
- Orby Ledbetter, prisoner of war and WWII vet, dies at 99 (2)
- Make okra that everyone will eat (1)
- Infection control was already a problem in local nursing homes. Then a pandemic hit. (1)
- Son continues to honor World War II hero, his late father, on Purple Heart Day (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
- Judge calls Victoria County ‘unique in its resiliency’ to fight COVID-19 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.