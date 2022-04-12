Gelasio Garcia
CUERO — Gelasio Garcia, 64, of Cuero passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born November 21, 1957 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Florentino and Acela Loredo Garcia. He married Linda M. Peña on August 27, 1983 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Westhoff. Gelasio became a United States Citizen on July 4, 2009. He started Garcia’s Lawn Service in 1990 and has gained the trust and friendship of his many clients over the years. He was named The Latino American Who’s Who from 2014-2015. He was a member of Keep Cuero Beautiful, Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. His two passions in life were his family and work. His attention to detail could be seen in every yard he maintained and he truly personified the term Keep Cuero Beautiful in all he did. He loved his family deeply and treasured the years spent as a son, brother, husband, father, uncle and especially PoPo to his beloved grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Linda M. Garcia; daughter, Daniella Garcia (Andrew Taylor) of Hanford, CA; sons, Gelasio Garcia Jr. (Angelica) and Geraldo Garcia, both of Cuero; sisters, Filiberta (Blas) of Monterey, MX, Petra (Noel) of Houston, Coleta of Millsap and Aurora (Manuel) of Magnolia; brothers, Margarito (Eva) of Monterrey, MX, Refugio (Refugia) of Cuero, Simon of Cuero, Sebastian (Guadalupe) of Waller and Florentino (Zenaida) of Monterrey, MX; grandchildren, Michael Garcia, Leland Garcia, Esperanza Garcia, all of Cuero and Ezra Taylor of Hanford, CA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Westhoff. Pallbearers include Gelasio Garcia Jr., Geraldo Garcia, Sebastian Garcia, Simon Garcia, Jaime Don, Andres Garcia, Gerald Clark and Joe Peña. Honorary Pallbearers include Michael Garcia, Leland Garcia, Esperanza Garcia, Ezra Taylor, his family and all his faithful clients. Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
