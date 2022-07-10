Gena Demory Harper
VICTORIA — Gena Demory Harper, 87, of Victoria passed away June 13, 2022. She was born January 24, 1935 in Tuleta, TX to Esse and Ralph Demory. Gena graduated from Rockport High School in 1953. She married Lonnie B. Harper in Cotulla, Texas on December 25, 1953. They were married 56 years when he passed away in October 2008. She worked at Victoria Public Library for 29 years. Through the years she and Lonnie liked to travel to Cotulla to stay in the old house and hunt. Gena and her niece, made dozens of cookies for First Baptist Church Vacation Bible School.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Ross Demory.
She is survived by her daughters, Lona Bergman (Chris) and Jo Ann Erdelt; grandchildren, Keith Bergman, Lauren Bergman McDaniel (Dylan), Steffanie Erdelt Jones, and Steven Erdelt; and sister, Ina Zoe Harper; and several beloved nieces and nephews as well as her Best Friend Forever, Raymond Pilsner .Graveside services will be held on July 14, 2022 at 10 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Jim Schamburger officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 N.Glass, Victoria, Texas, 77901.
