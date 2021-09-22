Genaro Blanco Herrera, Sr.
TEXAS CITY — Genaro Blanco Herrera, Sr. went to be with the Lord September 12, 2021 at the age of 62. He was born September 20, 1958 in Belzonia, Mississippi to Antonio Herrera and Rita Blanco.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. The family requests that masks be worn at all times please.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Genaro Herrera, Jr., Marcelino Herrera, Sr., Michael Herrera, Cesar Perayda, Marcelino Herrera, Jr., Hector Espinoza, Jr., Ruben Padierna, Jr., and Erasmo Garcia, III.
Genaro is preceded in death by his father Antonio Herrera; his grandparents that raised him Andreas and Beatrice Herrera; brother Antonio Herrera, Jr. and sister Margaret Espinoza.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Estella Padierna Herrera; mother Rita Blanco; sister Mary Jane (Robert) Pena; children Genaro (Angela) Herrera, Jr., Marina Herrera, Marcelino Herrera, Margaret Herrera, Melinda (Cesar) Perayda and Michael Herrera; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed football and baseball especially watching his son play baseball.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Grace Funeral Home to help with the cost of his funeral services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

