GENE LAMAR FINNEY III CUERO - Gene Lamar Finney III passed peacefully from this earth surrounded by family and friends on October 13, 2019. He was born in Cuero, Texas to Jacqueline Wood Finney on April 2, 1949. He graduated from Cuero High School in 1967 and attended Texas A&M University where he was an Animal Science major and a member of the Corps of Cadets. On August 11, 1971, he married the love of his life, Sharon Sawey in Austin, Texas. Gene was a 40-year veteran of the oilfield, working throughout the United States, Germany and Mexico. He was a rancher who loved raising certified F1 heifers and registered Brahmans. He was a Lifetime Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association. Most importantly, he was a husband, a Daddy, and a beloved PaPa. Gene is survived by his wife Sharon, his two daughters, Jennifer Jene (JJ) Finney Janssen and her husband Chris and Sharon Ann (Suggie) Finney Mayfield and her husband Arlin all of Victoria. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Clayborne Nelson Janssen, Bennett Lamar Janssen, Turner James Mayfield and Taylor Ann Mayfield. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved them truly, deeply, and unconditionally every moment of their lives. He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandparents Royce Clifton and Mildred King Wood, his great-great aunts Lillian Finney Blackwell, Florence Claiborne (Floy) Finney, Vida West Finney and Lorraine (Polly) Finney and his in-laws Alton Bennett and Billie Glaeser Sawey. Gene is also survived by Charlie (Cheryl) Wilson and their daughter Cydney (Justin) Schubert, David (Michele) Lackey and their children Kate and John David, Jack (SueAnn) Pitts and their children Martin and Melita, John (Linda) Mobley, Pedro Rosas (Manuela) Cortes, and Lino (Ana) Rodriguez and their children Diana, Yareli, Maria, and Jesus. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Kathleen Parma-PA-C, Kelly Hollman-FNP, Dr. Aihua Edward Yen, Dawn Wiginton and Sunee Johnson for their compassion and care. Special thanks are also given to the doctors and nurses with Hospice of South Texas. Pallbearers include David Ainsworth, David Lackey, Kevin Parma, Jerry Pekar, Jack Pitts, Stephen Reece, Forrester Smith, and Charlie Wilson. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 10:00 am at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church with Pastor Cheryl Kester-Schmidt officiating. Family graveside services will be held Thursday afternoon at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Cuero. Memorials may be made to the Justin Pitts Memorial Athletic Fund at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Victoria or the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
