Gene J. Schulte
HOPE — Gene Joray Schulte, 87, passed away November 25, 2022. He was born September 17, 1935 in Lavaca County to the late Joe and Emilie Lucke Schulte.
He married Wanda Hairell on June 22, 1957. They were married for 54 years before her death in 2012.
Gene was a graduate of Hallettsville High School. He served as a captain in the Victoria Fire Department and retired from Alcoa in Point Comfort. He was a member of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR). For many years he played the base horn and tub with local bands “John & the Polka Sounds” and “The Good Old Boys.” Gene was a member of Ezzell Church of Christ.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Pamela and Donald Marshall of Bryan, Rick and Jan Schulte of Meyersville, and Carla and David Balfanz of Victoria; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Weldon Schulte of Rosenberg, Glenn Schulte of Yoakum, Wanda Kroboth of Cuero, and Nola Bohuslav, Norrell Schulte and Arley Schulte of Hallettsville.
Visitation 1 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum.
Gene will be buried next to his wife at Hallettsville City Cemetery in a private graveside service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Will Marshall, Jonathan Marshall, Henry Marshall, Derick Schulte, and Jake Schulte and nephew Greg Schulte.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, TX 77904 or charity of choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Esther Tilley (2)
- Greg Garcia (1)
- Alicia R Torres (1)
- Dian Lynn Johnson (1)
- Debra D. Zaiontz (1)
Online Poll
Has a wild boar ever rooted in your yard?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.