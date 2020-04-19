Schley, Gene
Buy Now

GENE W. SCHLEY CUERO - Gene W. Schley, 68, of Cuero passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born October 20, 1951 in Dewitt County to the late Karl and Hilda Wehe Schley. He worked in the oilfield as an equipment operator and in construction. He was a lifetime member of the Rawhide Riders Association and The Old Chisholm Trail. He enjoyed playing dominoes, riding horses and dancing. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Arguellez of Yorktown; sons, Kenneth (Kelli) Schley of Cuero, Kyle Schley of Cuero; sisters, Liz Joiner and Hilda Parsons of Victoria; brother, Bobby Schley; grandchildren, Abby, Kyler and Karter Schley, Layton Depine, Laynee and Kelton Eaton. He was preceded in death by his parents; half-sister, Clara Mae Salles, Vernell Knetig and Evelyn Knetig; brother, Karl Schley; half-brothers, Herman Schley, Ervin Schley, Victor Schley, W.G. (Rusty) Schley; and uncle, Edwin Wehe. Due to current Public Health restrictions in place, there will be a private family gathering at Freund Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries