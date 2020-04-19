GENE W. SCHLEY CUERO - Gene W. Schley, 68, of Cuero passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born October 20, 1951 in Dewitt County to the late Karl and Hilda Wehe Schley. He worked in the oilfield as an equipment operator and in construction. He was a lifetime member of the Rawhide Riders Association and The Old Chisholm Trail. He enjoyed playing dominoes, riding horses and dancing. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Arguellez of Yorktown; sons, Kenneth (Kelli) Schley of Cuero, Kyle Schley of Cuero; sisters, Liz Joiner and Hilda Parsons of Victoria; brother, Bobby Schley; grandchildren, Abby, Kyler and Karter Schley, Layton Depine, Laynee and Kelton Eaton. He was preceded in death by his parents; half-sister, Clara Mae Salles, Vernell Knetig and Evelyn Knetig; brother, Karl Schley; half-brothers, Herman Schley, Ervin Schley, Victor Schley, W.G. (Rusty) Schley; and uncle, Edwin Wehe. Due to current Public Health restrictions in place, there will be a private family gathering at Freund Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.