Gene Valenta

He was a 1948 graduate of Moulton High School and attended Baldwin Business College. He was a veteran having served in the US Army in Korea and was a member of the V.F.W. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He married his beloved Betty McCord November 11, 1956 and to this union a daughter Gayle and son Gary were born. Gene volunteered his time to Little League and was an assistant Scout Leader. He spent the next 35 years working for TxDot as a District Warehouse Supervisor, until his retirement to take care of his much loved cattle that he had in three different counties. In his spare time, he loved going to the beach and spending fun times with his kids and grandchildren.
Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Betty (McCord) Valenta of Yoakum; daughter Gayle Schaefer and husband Donnie of Shiner; son Gary Valenta and wife Susan of Cuero; grandchildren, Kaedy Stovall (Matthew), Jordan Schaefer (Jamie), Alexa Patek (Laddie), Kristen Dobbins (Torin), and Emily Threadgill (Taylor)and 7 great-grandchildren, Gunner and Samuel Stoval, Kylie, Becka, Hudson and Jace Schaefer, Zander Threadgill and Baby Patek on the way; sister, Henrietta (Valenta) Heimann.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, L.J. Heimann and Alan Lichey.
Visitation 10 a.m., with Rosary at 10:30 and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Lance McCord, Darren Okruhlik, Matthew Stovall, Jordan Schaefer, Taylor Threadgill, Torin Dobbins, Laddie Patek, Tony Heimann, Jimmy Heimann, Mike Friend and Rick Zappe.
Honorary Pallbearers are the retired TxDot Employees and his Coffee Groups.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
