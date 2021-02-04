Genell Bertha Flessner

She is survived by her granddaughters Cori Bloch and Melissa Kaiser and grandson Chris Blaschke. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren.
Genell was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leslie Flessner and daughter Jean Blaschke.
If you would like to pay your respects and sign the register book in person, the funeral home will be open Friday February 5, 2021 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am Saturday February 6, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Tim Muehlbrad officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clinton Kaiser, Chance Kaiser, Jason Bloch, Corbin Bloch and Steve Paulsgrove.
Memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
