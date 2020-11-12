Geneva Lynn Puente
VICTORIA — Geneva Lynn Puente, age 67, of Victoria, TX., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4th, 2020. She was born on January 7th, 1953 in Seguin to Inella Inez Stewart and Harry Wallace Chandler.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, two nephews and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband Pete Puente, two brothers, Harry Chandler (Stephanie), Fred Behrend (Letisha), a son John David Flores (Codee) and daughter Genell Sue Seekamp (Tony), Twelve grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and great- grandchildren.
Geneva was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed so much.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 28th.
Please- no flowers or plants and instead make a donation in her name to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
