Genevieve “Jeanette” Bernice Supak

Jeanette worked diligently for the Ganado Independent School District for 30 years prior to her retirement. She started at Ganado ISD as the head cook for the cafeteria, then later on she moved into the role of being Cafeteria Supervisor. During her years at Ganado, she also was a bus driver: Jeanette drove the bus for an after school route, numerous sporting events, for the band, and The One Act Play. When she was not busy in the cafeteria, or driving the bus, you could find her selling tickets for sporting events. After retiring from GISD in December of 2000, she continued selling tickets, but during this time you would find her at the Ganado Movie Theatre selling tickets to see the movie that was in town. If Jeanette was not selling tickets, you could find her spending time playing games and hanging out with family and friends, cooking, baking, cleaning, singing, dancing, and telling jokes.
Jeanette has been preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joe Supak, II, parents Emil Trojcak and Annie Steinocher Trojcak, son-in-law, Bruce Sulak, brother Franklin Trojcak, sister,Lorene Krause, father and mother-in-law, Albert Joe Supak, Sr. and Millie Rozner Supak, brother and sister-in-law, Emil and Annie Mae Bures, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 27, 2000 at Assumption Catholic Church from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with Rosary being recited at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am with Father Clem Quianoo officiating.
Services are under the guidance of Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77
