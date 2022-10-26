Genevieve “Jeanette” Bernice Supak
GANADO — Genevieve “Jeanette” Trojcak Supak, born on Sunday, February 21, 1943 to Emil Trojcak and Annie Steinocher Trojcak in Hallettsville, Texas, was called home on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the age of 79. Jeanette married her husband of 60 years, Albert Joe Supak, II on October 15, 1960 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado. During their marriage, they were blessed with four children: Aaron, and his wife Sandra Supak, Albert Joe Supak, III, Carol Sulak, and Emilie, and her husband Randy Ressman, their 10 grandchildren: and 14 great-grandchildren, whom she will be lovingly remembered by, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and her extended family.
Jeanette worked diligently for the Ganado Independent School District for 30 years prior to her retirement. She started at Ganado ISD as the head cook for the cafeteria, then later on she moved into the role of being Cafeteria Supervisor. During her years at Ganado, she also was a bus driver: Jeanette drove the bus for an after school route, numerous sporting events, for the band, and The One Act Play. When she was not busy in the cafeteria, or driving the bus, you could find her selling tickets for sporting events. After retiring from GISD in December of 2000, she continued selling tickets, but during this time you would find her at the Ganado Movie Theatre selling tickets to see the movie that was in town. If Jeanette was not selling tickets, you could find her spending time playing games and hanging out with family and friends, cooking, baking, cleaning, singing, dancing, and telling jokes.
Jeanette has been preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joe Supak, II, parents Emil Trojcak and Annie Steinocher Trojcak, son-in-law, Bruce Sulak, brother Franklin Trojcak, sister,Lorene Krause, father and mother-in-law, Albert Joe Supak, Sr. and Millie Rozner Supak, brother and sister-in-law, Emil and Annie Mae Bures, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 27, 2000 at Assumption Catholic Church from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with Rosary being recited at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am with Father Clem Quianoo officiating.
Services are under the guidance of Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.