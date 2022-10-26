Genevieve Marie Nava
VICTORIA — Genevieve Marie Nava, age 84 of Port Lavaca passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born June 5, 1938, in Fannin to the late Higinio Barrientes Sr. and Leonor Martinez Barrientes .
Genevieve retired from H-E-B after over 20 years of service. She was an avid homemaker and a remarkable cook. She was well known for her tamales all over South Texas that were sold within the family business Nava’s Tamales. Genevieve’s love for her family was so strong, as was her faith in God who was the guiding light in her life. She made every person that she met welcome in her heart, and she was everyone’s Mom and always will be.
She is survived by her husband, Joe B. Nava Jr.; daughter, Leanora Nava Vargas of Port Lavaca; son, Joel Nava of Port Lavaca; sister, Margaret Galvan of Victoria; brother Felix Barrientes Sr. of Port Lavaca.
She is also survived by her grandson, Robert Joseph Vargas, and great-grandchildren, Troy Dominc and Adora Genevieve.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Esther Ochoa, Ofelia Garza, and Odilia Olivarez; brothers, Gilbert Barrientes Sr., Henry Barrientes, and Louis Barrientes Sr.
Pallbearers will be, Allen Dale Martinez, Joe Garza, Roman Emiliano III, Daniel Sertuche, Prudencio Ochoa Jr., and Louis Barrientes Jr.
Visitation will begin Thursday, October 27, 2022, 5-8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral home with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue Friday, October 28, 2022, 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral Mass is to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Nobel San Jose Cemetery in Fannin.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.
