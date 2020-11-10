Genevieve Pekar
SWEET HOME — Genevieve (Picha) Pekar, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born May 30, 1933 in Oakley, Michigan to Laddie and Annie (Matura) Picha.
She was a 1952 graduate and valedictorian of St. Joseph High School in Yoakum and worked at Yoakum Hospital for 41 years. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home, Catholic Daughters of America and Yoakum Community Hospital Auxiliary.
On September 21, 1953 she married Joe Pekar and they were married 61 years until his death on November 15, 2014. He was the love of her life and a devoted partner. After his death, life was never complete and they can now be together eternally in heaven.
Survivors are her daughter, Emily Mayes and son, Mark Pekar; sisters, Margaret Smolik, Annie Penner and Mildred Lilie (Leroy); three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who all affectionately knew her as “Grandma Gen”; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was loved dearly and will be missed.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Pekar and daughter-in-law, Robin Pekar; sister, Bernice Huehlefeld; brothers-in-law, Eugene Huehlefeld, Jimmie Smolik, and Virgil Penner.
Visitation was held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass was celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial followed at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
