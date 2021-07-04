Genevieve Salazar
Guzman
VICTORIA — Genevieve Salazar Guzman, age 89, of Victoria, Texas, passed peacefully on June 25, 2021. She was born to Eusebio and Felipa Bernice Smith Salazar on December 25, 1931 in Alleyton, Texas. Married Pedro R. Guzman in Eagle Lake, Texas at St. Basil Catholic Church and moved to Victoria in 1975.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 5, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be 9:00 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Genevieve “Genie” was loved and respected by all that came to know her because of her friendliness, kindness and generous heart. She was a loving mother, homemaker, while also a seamstress and dressmaker helping to finance a growing family. She enjoyed being a foster parent, singing and crafting.
Genevieve had a strong religious faith. Her affiliations as parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe (Eagle Lake) and Our Lady of Sorrows (Victoria) included the Guadalupana Society, the Crucillistas, Prayer Group, Funeral Rosary Group, La Esperanza Choir Group and the Shut-in Ministry. She was also a member of the Blind Courage Support Group.
Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents, brother Hipolito “Paul” Salazar; her husband and son Thomas Jude Guzman; granddaughters Vicky Molina Flores and Shannon Guzman Collins.
She is survived by her sister Elvira S. Barela; brothers Jose Angel Salazar and Abel “Billy” Salazar; sons Pedro “Pete” Guzman, Jr., John Edward Guzman, Gilbert H. Guzman and Joseph Michael Guzman; daughters Teresa A. “Terri” Popp, Judith M. Reynolds, JoAnn Guzman, Lisa Elaine Guzman; grandchildren Bruce, Renee, Peter, John E. II, Elijah Elisha, Gilbert H. “Jody” Jr., Tabitha, K.C., Michelle, Kelli, David “D.J.”, Amanda, Jonathan, Samuel, Joe Michael, Jr., Christopher Diaz, Chris LaPorte, Phillip, and Thomas; great grandchildren Kadance, Alexandria, John Collins, Clark, Hudson, John E., III, Heath, Joshua, Cheyenne “Nikki” Patton, Jessie, Bladen, Kelsey, Darian, T. Jaelon, Marcus, Lucas, Nicholas, Eleonore, Andres, Ariana, Aiden, Jeremiah, Jullissa, Josiah, Jordan, Melanie, Mia, Antonio, Melody, Elliana, Kaylen and Alexander and great great grandchildren Logan, Sierra, and Gabby.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
