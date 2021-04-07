Genevieve Vega
VICTORIA — Genevieve “Jean” Medrano Vega, 91, of Victoria, became an angel on April 3, 2021. Jean passed peacefully, surrounded by family by her side. She was born March 4, 1930 in Victoria, Texas to the late Joseph Medrano Sr. and Juanita Jaime Medrano. Jean was a graduate of Nazareth Academy Private School and studied at Victoria College. Jean married the love of her life, Laureano (Larry) Vega. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed engaging in conversation with friends, neighbors, and family members. Jean always had a kind word for everyone she met. A member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and a devout Christian. She dedicated her time teaching Catechism (CCD) for many years and was a member of several Catholic societies. She expressed her caring spirit by volunteering in the Bereavement Catering group of Our Lady of Sorrows. She never missed Sunday Mass, always encouraged others to have faith in God and was a strong believer in praying the rosary. Jean was a homemaker, she loved her family and raising her children, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Larry Vega, son Larry Joseph Vega, daughters Jacqueline Perez (JR), Loretta Ybarbo, Yvonne Gonzales (Alex), grandchildren, Donavan Perez (Constance), Brandi Franco (John), Jaycelin Ybarbo, and Jasmine Ybarbo. Seven great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sr. and Juanita Medrano, brother Joseph Medrano Jr., and sister Maryjane Ortiz. Visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home on Thursday, March 8th from 4pm - 8pm with a 7pm rosary. A mass will begin at 9am Friday, March 9th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers include Donavan Perez, Landon Perez, JR Perez, Christopher Medrano, John Franco Jr., Marc Perez Sr. with honorary Pallbearers, Alexander Gonzales and Jared James.
