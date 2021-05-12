George C. Blanch
NIXON — On May 10, 2021, George C. Blanch, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went to be with his Father in Heaven. George was born on February 18, 1938 in Hamshire, Texas to Robert Lee Blanch and Mary Louise (Deaton) Blanch. George married Mary Crysup in August of 1968 in Waco, Texas. They enjoyed a wonderful life together with their growing family until her passing in March of 2019.
George grew up in Nixon, Texas and graduated from Nixon High school in 1956 where he earned a football scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin as a halfback and safety. One of George’s most memorable games was in 1957 when he was playing for Coach Darrell Royal, the Longhorn’s beat the Texas A&M Aggies who were coached at that time by Bear Bryant. In 1959, George and the Longhorns won the SWC championship and a date with Syracuse in the Cotton Bowl. George graduated from UT with a Bachelor’s degree in health and physical education.
After his career at UT, George was drafted by the Oakland Raiders, playing the 1960 season, then embarking on a career in coaching, returning to his roots at Nixon High School as well as Kingsville and Texas Lutheran. After 20 years of coaching, George became Superintendent in various places, retiring in 2003, and returning to Nixon.
George is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary “Maria” Blanch; and brothers, Johnny Blanch and Bobby Blanch. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Beverly Kuecker (Jim), Bianca Butler (Abel), Brandon Blanch (Laurie), and Brandy Martin (Allen); grandchildren, Avery Blanch, Brooke Brown Jackson (Quantaa), Jonathan Martin, Jett Martin, Sara Kubeczka (Paul), Kyle Kuecker (Kaytlyn); great-grandchildren, Brealyn Brown, Cavan Smith, Drake Jackson, and Dax Kuecker; brother, Hugh Blanch (Viola); sisters, Elizabeth Young, Marilyn Preiss, and Suzie Lyssy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family, and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1:00pm-2:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel.
Burial will follow at Nockenut Cemetery in Stockdale, Texas. Reverend Michael Cowey will be officiant of the services. Memorials may be made in George’s name to Faith Temple Church of Nixon, P.O. Box 102, Leesville, Texas 78122, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, Texas.
