George “G.W.” Wilburn Shaffer
VICTORIA — George “G.W.” Wilburn Shaffer, age 78 passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home.
George was born November 19, 1942 in Crestview, Tennessee to the late Mary Blair Shaffer and Gooch Shaffer. He married the love of his life, Patricia Smith, on February 7, 1959 in Summertown, TN and they had three children from this union. George was an avid collector and enjoyed antiquing. He was the original owner of Shady Oaks Speedway in Goliad, Texas. He has been the owner of Shaffer’s Muffler Shop since 1972. He was a member of the Blythe Road Church of Christ. His favorite hobby was his work. He enjoyed his job and everything that came with it and no one could get him to step away from his work. He always had to have it his way. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by everyone that was blessed to know him.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Shaffer; son, Tommy Shaffer; daughters, Lisa Anderson (Mark) and Polly Copeland (Terry); grandchildren, Christy Shaffer (Paul), Carol Knebel (B.J.), Will Shaffer (Cody), Christopher Shaffer (Angie), Thomas Shaffer (Meredith), Tyler Shaffer (Maegan) and Travis Copeland (Chloe); and great-grandchildren, Catherine, Alexis, Ashlyn, Shyanne, Taylor, Colbie, Colton, Luke, Casen and Tucker. George was preceded in death by father, Gooch Shaffer and mother, Mary Shaffer.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Political cartoon for June 9 (6)
- Rosie Renee Brown (3)
- GOP candidate for governor to speak in Yoakum Wednesday (2)
- Officers testify to defendant's 'erratic' behavior on third day of Victoria capital murder trial (2)
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security? (2)
- Victoria County approves designation of reinvestment zone at port (2)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (3)
- 'A difficult process': At Harlingen shelter, migrants describe journey from Venezuela to Texas (2)
- Juan A. Ramos (1)
- Victoria's school board hears budget workshop (1)
- Letter: Righteousness exalts a nation (1)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (3)
- 'A sore sight': Hundreds of minors, families housed in pop-up border facility (1)
- New Caterpillar production points to positive regional development (1)
- Editorial: Bad move: Abbott should not endanger children by refusing shelter (1)
- Vote to keep our democracy (1)
- John Cantu Sr. (1)
- 'The Amusement Park' Review: George A. Romero's lost PSA film about aging is more frightening than any of his zombie flicks (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.