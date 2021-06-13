George "G.W." Wilburn Shaffer
George “G.W.” Wilburn Shaffer
VICTORIA — George “G.W.” Wilburn Shaffer, age 78 passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home.
George was born November 19, 1942 in Crestview, Tennessee to the late Mary Blair Shaffer and Gooch Shaffer. He married the love of his life, Patricia Smith, on February 7, 1959 in Summertown, TN and they had three children from this union. George was an avid collector and enjoyed antiquing. He was the original owner of Shady Oaks Speedway in Goliad, Texas. He has been the owner of Shaffer’s Muffler Shop since 1972. He was a member of the Blythe Road Church of Christ. His favorite hobby was his work. He enjoyed his job and everything that came with it and no one could get him to step away from his work. He always had to have it his way. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by everyone that was blessed to know him.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Shaffer; son, Tommy Shaffer; daughters, Lisa Anderson (Mark) and Polly Copeland (Terry); grandchildren, Christy Shaffer (Paul), Carol Knebel (B.J.), Will Shaffer (Cody), Christopher Shaffer (Angie), Thomas Shaffer (Meredith), Tyler Shaffer (Maegan) and Travis Copeland (Chloe); and great-grandchildren, Catherine, Alexis, Ashlyn, Shyanne, Taylor, Colbie, Colton, Luke, Casen and Tucker. George was preceded in death by father, Gooch Shaffer and mother, Mary Shaffer.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

