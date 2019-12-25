GEORGE GARCIA VICTORIA - George Garcia, age 84, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, December 15,2019. He was born on February 22,1935 in Victoria, Texas to the late Joaquin Garcia and Florinda Garcia. He is survived by his Wife; Leonor Villarreal Garcia of Victoria, Daughters; Lena Mestaz (Chante), Jeannie Scott both of Pocatello Idaho, Angie Stone (Perry) of Utah, Mercedes Garcia (Adrian) of Victoria, Son; George Garcia Jr., of Victoria, Sister; Manuela Mata of Houston, 14 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter; Corina Aguirre and 2 Brothers. Visitation will begin on Thursday, December 26,2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 27,2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Garcia Jr., Adrian Hernandez, Riley Garcia, Victor Manuel Cabello Padilla, Victor Felipe Cabello Villarreal and Levi Kriner. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx., 361-575-3212.
