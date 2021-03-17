George H. Elmer Jr.
VICTORIA — George H. Elmer Jr. passed away on March 11, 2021 after a short illness. He was surrounded by his children. George was born in Hartford, Connecticut on September 16, 1926 to George H. Elmer Sr. and Bessie Mitchell Elmer. After high school, George enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an Aerial Ordnanceman during World War II. After completing his military service, George entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MS where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his professional life with DuPont in 1951 in Charleston, West Virginia. It was there that he met and married Rose Marie Elmer. The couple was relocated to Victoria, Texas where they raised two children. George retired from the DuPont Victoria Plant in 1990 and began tutoring and coaching “Math Counts” in the Victoria Public Schools. He served as an election judge and served First United Methodist Church in various roles. He volunteered as a tax preparer for VITA over several years. He was also an avid wood carver.
George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Bessie Elmer, siblings Bonnie Reynolds, Betsy Harding, Nancy Anderson, and Joseph Elmer and his wife, Rose Marie Elmer. He is survived by his children, George Mitchell Elmer (Lisa) and Lauren Rose Abernathy (Brett); siblings Jane Godfrey and Abby Royce; grandchildren Jason Elmer (Christianna), Joshua Elmer, Justin Elmer (Ryann), Connor Abernathy (Nicole) and Bailey Abernathy; great grandchildren Titus Elmer, Avery Elmer, and Cohen Abernathy.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church at 2PM Saturday March 20, 2021 with a visitation beginning at 1PM at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations be made to First United Methodist Church, The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, or Christ’s Kitchen.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
