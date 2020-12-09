George “Ike” Liesman

Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Thesnelda Liesman, and siblings, Kenneth Liesman, Glen Liesman, Dean Liesman, Bess Perry & Barbara Robertson.
He is survived by his siblings, Mildred Phillips & Michael Liesman, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews & great-nieces.
Ike was greatly loved by all & will be missed.
Cremation services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, 361-578-4646.
