GEORGE E. JOHNSON VICTORIA - George E. Johnson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 2, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation at 5:00PM, Monday, July 6th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A service celebrating George's life will begin at 7:00PM. Monday would have been George and Cindy's 52nd Wedding Anniversary. Cindy preceded him in death on September 6, 2019. George was born, October 26, 1948 in Alvin, Texas to the late, George Hugh and Lucy Faye Knight Johnson. After his father's death, he and his mother moved to Victoria where George attended Victoria High School. He married Cynthia Ann Siegel on July 6, 1968. George and Cindy raised three sons in Victoria, and spent a great deal of time supporting their interests and hobbies. George was a Lamb Superintendent for many years in the Victoria Livestock Show. He and Cindy spent countless hours supporting the Jaycee's and the Armadillo Festival. George enjoyed rodeoing, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family. George worked for many years as a millwright in the coastal bend area. George was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Johnson; mother and step-father, Faye and Charles Schianni; his brother, Billy Paul Johnson; and his wife of 51 years, Cynthia Ann Johnson. George is survived by his sons, George Johnson and his wife, Constance, JJ Johnson and his wife, Holly, and Richard Johnson and his companion, Amanda Stoebner; five loving grandchildren, Jordan Johnson, Mason Johnson, Logan Johnson, Tatum Johnson and Brayden Gomez; his beloved Corgi, "Rusty"; and numerous extended family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
