DEACON George
Langley JR.
VICTORIA — George Langley “Butch” Jr., 82, of Victoria, Texas passed away Monday March 22,2021 in Austin, Texas. He was born October 1, 1938 to the late George Langley Sr. and Pearl Wade. Butch as everyone new him was a graduate of F.W. Gross High School. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He also served in The United States Army.
Butch is preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Pearl L. Williams, sisters: Georgia Burns and Mamie Gardner.
He is survived by his sons: Patrick Langley (Angie) of Austin Texas, Royal Langley of Victoria Texas, daughters: Alicia Connor (James) of Victoria Texas, sisters: April Spencer of San Antonio Texas, brothers: Tyrone Langley of San Antonio Texas and W.J. Haynes of Victoria, Texas, brother in law Deacon Morris Gardner of Akron Ohio, Three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am-6:00 pm. Friday March 26,2021 at Barefield Funeral Home. Graveside service 10:00 am. Saturday March 27,2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Minister officiating Pastor A. L. Prince of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
