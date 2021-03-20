George Lynch
Clements Jr.
VICTORIA — George Lynch Clements, Jr. 77, passed away March 14, 2021. He was born October 13, 1943 in Wharton, Texas to George L. Clements, Sr. and Ruby Lucille (Kocurek) Clements who both preceded him death.
His half-brother James Anthony Shawler, Jr. and his half-sister, Mary Katherine (Shawler) Alexander and nephew, Clayton Alexander also preceded him in death.
He and Shirley Marie Cook were married on April 17, 1996 in Victoria, Texas.
He is survived by wife, Shirley M. (Cook) Clements, sister Karen Jones and husband Ronny Jones of Sanger, Texas and Linda Balson and husband Rick (F. M.) Balson of Yoakum, stepdaughter, Sharon Rochelle (Heiman) Franke (Wayne), Step grandson Mark Steffek Jr. (Rhonda), and great grandchildren Shaylin Kayelee Steffek, Trinity and Richard Robertson.
Mr. Clements served in the United States Marine Corps. from 1963-1967 during the Vietnam War. He attended A & M college at College Station and graduated with a degree in Zoology. He also worked in the oilfield for Apache Corporation and Yazoo enterprises. Mr. Clements was a resident of Victoria at the time of his death. He had been an active member of the local Orchid group as he loved plants and gardening. He also loved family and fishing with his friend.
Mr. Clements was also a member of the Cuero Sportsman Club for several years where he enjoyed shooting with family and friends.
Special thanks go to the nurses and doctors at Citizens Memorial Hospital and Hospice of South Texas for their excellent care.
There will be a memorial set for a future date.
