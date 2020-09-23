George Mae Elizabeth White

GeorgIA Mae Elizabeth White
WHARTON — Georgia Mae Elizabeth Thieme White was born on December 20, 1930 to John Christian and Lydia Flessner Thieme in Yorktown, Texas. She entered the Kingdom of Heaven on September 18, 2020 from the home of her daughter, Susan White Holesovsky, while surrounded by family. Patiently waiting to welcome her at Heaven’s gate was her beloved husband, Cecil Albert White, and her family rejoices in their reunion.
Georgia Mae and Cecil were married on April 6, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yorktown, Texas. They were partners in love, in life, and in business. Together they were blessed with seven children. They began their married life in Cuero and owned and operated a trucking company distributing soda water. After their first five children were born they moved to Wharton. Together they bought and operated the Frostie Root Beer Bottling Company and later built Wharton Beverage Packers and Wharton Export Packers. Georgia Mae was devoted to Cecil and fully supported him in managing their home; their businesses; and in his passionate hobby of flying private planes as his one and only co-pilot.
Georgia Mae was an exceptional Mother whose children will forever miss her sweet hugs and gentle kisses, not to mention her Thanksgiving dressing and Christmas cookies. Mother was an excellent seamstress, zealous homemaker, and a kind and loving person to all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wharton. To her 15 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grand Children, and Great Great Granddaughter, she was their cherished ‘Nanny’, ‘Grandma’ and ‘Nanny White’ and they will continue to feel her immense love for them as she watches over them from Heaven.
Also waiting for Georgia Mae in Heaven were her parents; her brother, Roland Thieme; her oldest Grandson, Timothy Duane McPherson; her Son in Love, Henry “Buddy” Holesovsky; her oldest Son, Glenn Cecil “Tank” White; and her daughter, Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Wick.
Surviving Children and their spouses include: Linda Carol (Dennis) McPherson of Mountain Home; Daughter in Love, Kathy White of Wharton; Susan Elaine Holesovsky of Wild Peach; Cynthia Ann (George) Reid of Austin; Michael Albert (Becky) White of Brazoria; Son in Love, Mark Wick of Hallettsville; and Jane Elizabeth (Randy) Lane of Port O’Connor.
Pallbearers are her two youngest Grandsons, Payton Wick and Sterling Wick, and some of her oldest Great Grandsons: Ty Clark; Blaine Holesovsky; Henry “Buddy” Holesovsky, V; Garrett Whatley; Cody Holesovsky; and Pierce White.
Honorary Pallbearers are Great Grandsons: Joshua Kaiser; Rowdy Holesovsky; Rylan Jalufka; Raiden Jalufka; and Zane Osterloh.
Services will be at the Wharton Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Family viewing will begin at 11:30 am and viewing for the public will be from noon until 2:00 pm.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
