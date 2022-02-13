George Santikos, Sr.
VICTORIA — Anyone who has lived in Victoria, Texas for any amount of time has likely crossed paths with George James Santikos, Sr. If you were one of the lucky ones to have met him, without a doubt, you have a story to tell about “The Crazy Greek”! George was a true legend who loved, and was very passionate about a few things; mostly his family, including Lucille Santikos who he had two children with. George Santikos Jr. (Michelle Maxwell) and Sherry Perkins (Blair Howe) gave the old man his pride and joy, his grandchildren Abigaile Santikos, Chance Goodman (Caitlin), Andrew Ingram and Christin Ingram and great grandchildren Addison Carrara and Micah Turndahi. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention his beloved dog, Trixy.
Another of George’s passions was fast cars and motorcycles. At any given time, George had cars ranging from hotrod Dodge Coronets to a DeLorean in his garage, or on jackstands in the driveway, and always had a Harley Davidson motorcycle of some sort in his stable. He is probably one of the only people in Victoria ever to have a souped up snowmobile in his garage! The faster, the louder, the longer the burnout, or the more attention it brought, the more George had to have it!
George had many business ventures to include owning several full-service gas stations and several night clubs. Probably his most successful claim to fame was, “The Cowgirl Club”, where he was the life of the party, and that party seemed to never end!
George certainly lived life to the fullest and NEVER let up until recently when his age and health actually caught up to his “larger than life” lifestyle. He knew his time on Earth was nearing, made peace with who he needed to make peace with, and went to be with his maker on February 9th, 2022 at the age of 81.
George is preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Clara Santikos; brothers Arthur and Nick Santikos, and sister Kiki Santikos.
A Funeral Service for George will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
