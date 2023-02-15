George “Speed”
Jeffers
VICTORIA — George “Speed” Jeffers, age 91, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. George was born May 2, 1931 in Weatherford, Texas to Leila Belle Stoker Jeffers and George Leon Jeffers. The family moved to the Refugio, Texas area in 1936 where they remained and he graduated from Refugio High School in 1948. He entered the University of Texas and remained there until 1951 at which time he joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. While serving in the Air Force he met and married the love of his life, Clara Hamman, in 1953 at the Hebron Baptist Church. Upon receiving his Honorable Discharge, they moved to Kingsville, Texas where he attended Texas A&I University and graduated with a BS Degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering in 1955. He was offered and accepted a job with Humble Oil & Refining Co. at their Katy Gas Plant followed by several moves throughout his career. One such move involved a loan assignment to Esso Australia, Ltd. For 19 months. The family lived in Sydney, Australia and during that time he was instrumental in the startup of Australia’s first Natural Gas Processing Plant. While in Kingwood, Texas, he elected to retire after 37 1/2 years of credited service and moved to Victoria.
George loved to hunt and fish and prior to his retirement they purchased 90 acres of undeveloped property in Victoria County, which he later stocked with Brangus Cattle. He kept active by clearing the land and having a stock pond which he stocked with fish for his sons and grandchildren’s enjoyment. He was a loving husband, father to 3 sons, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and James; and sons, Scott and Roger. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Clara; son, Gary; grandchildren, Eric, Andrew, Garrett, Allison, Adam and Jase; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Maisyn and Tyler. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10AM, with burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Efford Hamman, Howard McCleskey, Troy Hamman, Donald Clark, Gary Henrichs and Doug Klaus.
