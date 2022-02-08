George W. Bucek, Jr.
YOAKUM — George W. Bucek, Jr., 94, passed away in Yoakum, Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was born in Hallettsville, Texas at the old Renger Hospital on September 12, 1927, he attended Sacred Heart School and Hallettsville High School. George was active in Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Upon graduating from High School in June 1945, he joined the US Navy at age 17. Shipped immediately to Hawaii, he was training for the invasion of the Japanese home islands when the war ended. An “orphan of the Pacific” as they were called, George completed his enlistment helping to decommission Pacific island bases including Kwajalein, Guadalcanal, and Guam.
Returning to Hallettsville, 18 year old George drank beer for 2 months, then took a job on a road building crew where the heat and hard work inspired him to become a college man. He attended Texas A&M, the University of Houston, and Southwest Business School, and secured a job in Houston with Old Gold cigarette company.
In the best thing that ever happened to him, George married Almarene Wauson, on June 29, 1950. They moved to Yoakum in 1955 and Mr. Bucek joined 2 brothers-in-law, Fred Wauson and Joe Abernathy in launching Yoakum Grain Company in 1957. He remained President of this business from 1957 to 2015.
Mr. Bucek was active in community life. As Scoutmaster of Troop 228 in Yoakum for 6 years, he saw 7 of his boys reach the rank of Eagle Scout. George Bucek served as a City Commissioner in Yoakum for 16 years from 1970 to 1986. He was a life member of the VFW, and Knights of Columbus, a former Rotarian, and served on the Board of Directors for Yoakum Federal Savings and Loan.
Hunting, fishing, scuba diving, a hand of blackjack, and morning coffee with friends were favored pastimes. He and his wife Almarene travelled all over the world, saw all 7 continents, both poles, and cruised nearly every sea and ocean.
“To think he did all that, and may I say?not in a shy way; Oh no, oh no not him, he did it HIS WAY.”
Survivors include his son, Shannon Bucek [Cheryl] of Yoakum, daughters Maureen Bucek of Yoakum and Kathy Manning [Michael] of Victoria; sister Rose “Patsy” Pagel [Glenn] and brother Laddie Bucek, of Hallettsville; 4 grandchildren, Amy Bucek, Nathan Bucek (Mandy), Jenna Einem (Andy) and Scott Manning (Jade Hoffman); 5 great-grandchildren, Brenna, Nash and Hayes Bucek, Luke and Annie Kate Einem.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Almarene; parents George Bucek Sr. and Gussie (Mikulenka) Bucek, and sister Lois Gullette.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Mgsr. John Peters officiating. Private Committal Service to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Nathan Bucek, Scott Manning, Scott Kuester, Mark Jahn, Chris Gearson, and Clay Hermann.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. David H. Watson, David Coldewey, Arthur George Hermann III, Carroll Carter, Jake Hermes and Jimmy Roplo.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School, P.O.Box 734, Yoakum, Texas 77995 or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
