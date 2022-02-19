GEORGE WALTER
DEVOUCALLA
VICTORIA — George Walter DeVoucalla passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on January 17, 2022, at the age of 92. George’s life was one of service. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, served the Lord as a missionary pilot in South America, and served his community as a chaplain and a member of Gideons International.
Memorial gifts may be given to Gideon’s International, P O Box 1941, Victoria, TX 77902.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1105 Edinburgh St., Victoria, TX. The service will be streamed online for those who can’t join in person.
Details for streaming are available at www.devoucalla.com along with additional information about his life.
