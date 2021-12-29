George Watzlavick
SHINER — George E. Watzlavick, 94, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 after a lifetime of service to his parish, community and family. He was born July 1, 1927 in Schulenburg to Eddie and Edna (Vacek) Watzlavick.
George was a veteran having served in US Navy in World War II and a member of the American Legion. George was a Licensed Funeral Director for over 50 years and was well known in his community, having served Shiner for over 40 years of service as a co-owner and Funeral Director at Buffington Funeral Homes. He married his beloved Laura (Huvar) Watzlavick April 3, 1951 and they spent the next 66 years in Shiner until her passing in 2017. In George’s spare time, he enjoyed ranching and playing dominoes with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors are daughters, Sabrina Braeuer and husband Douglas of Shiner, Laurie Martin of Shiner and Lexi Fishman and husband Peter of Austin; son, George Dixon Watzlavick and wife Sue of Shiner; four grandchildren, Shannon Janda (Lucas), Allison Welch (Andrew), Jordon Watzlavick Rodriguez (Rob),and George Colton Watzlavick and six great-grandchildren, Cade, Carson and Chloe Janda, Katherine, Spencer and Thomas Welch; sister, Edith Kocurek of Schulenburg.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laura.
Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Shiner Catholic Church or Shiner Catholic School or Hospice of South Texas or Donor’s Choice.
The family would like to especially thank his caregivers Doris Beinhauer, Karen Pilat, and Tammy Blair.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
