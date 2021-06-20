Georgia Ann Bruce
VICTORIA — Georgia Ann “Meme” Cervenka Bruce, 93, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at home with family at her side. She was born July 28, 1927 in the Six Mile Community in Port Lavaca to Willie Joe and Lydia Vlasta Marek Cervenka.
She retired from JC Penney’s at the age of 82 and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Leroy) Lott; her grandson, Bruce (Sheri) Lott; granddaughters, Tanya (TP) Asbury and Shannon (Adam) Daughtrey; her great-grandchildren, Bryan Holmberg (Kayla Keyser), Alexis Holmberg, Kassidy and Joshua Lott, Colt and Keatan Asbury and Tiffany William Thomas and Reagan Daughtrey and her great-great grandchild, Bentley Martini, all of Victoria.
In addition to her parents, Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Bruce; brothers, Frank and Jimmy Cervenka; sister, Lydia Clark and a grandson-in-law, Brian Nolan Holmberg.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 from 9-10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with funeral services to begin at 10 AM officiated by Kenneth Parker. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Lott, TP Asbury, Bryan Holmberg, Rueben DeLeon, Joe Otto and Jerry Holub.
We would like to thank DeTar Navarro PAM Southeast 6th Floor, Victoria EMS, Sacred Heart and Harbor Hospice for the love and care they showed.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
