Georgia Ann Butler
VICTORIA — Georgia Ann Butler, age 69 of Victoria passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was Born March 13,1953, in Victoria to late Pablo Gonzales and Tomasa Hernandez.
She is survived by her husband Gerald Butler, Son, Samuel Luera (Ray Ann) of Denver, Paul Butler of Victoria, Sisters, Teresita McClanahan (Willie Aleman), and Anita Cruz both of Victoria. Brother, Pablo Gonzales Jr. of Bandera Tx.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Samy Luera, Darius Luera, and Kira Luera.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Sisters, Martha Gonzales, and Mary Alberta Gonzales, Brothers, Joe H Gonzales, Gilberto Gonzales, Severo R. Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales, and Walter J.Gonzales.
Visitation will begin Monday, November 28, 2022, from 5-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am.
Pallbearers will be Sam Luera, Sam Luera Jr., Paul Butler, Rick Gonzales, Israel Montez, and Darius Luera
Under the direction of Angel Lucy Funeral Home Victoria 361-575-3212
