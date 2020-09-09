Georgia Jedlicka
PORT LAVACA — Georgia Jedlicka passed peacefully at home leaving this world to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. She was born July 26, 1930 in East Bernard, Texas and was married to her loving husband, Henry Jedlicka, for many happy years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Edward Sulak and Augusta (Sklar) Sulak and husband Henry Jedlicka.
Georgia is survived by; sons, Vencil (Ruth) Jedlicka of Port Lavaca, Charles (Lanie) Jedlicka of Cypress; daughters, Dianne Anderson of Port Lavaca, Joyce (Walter) Gray of Victoria, Christine Jedlicka of Port Lavaca, and Gail (Scott) Grantland of Port Lavaca; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary will be said at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, prior to Funeral mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic church (mask required), Father Tommy Chen officiating, Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.