Georgia M. Meyer
MOULTON — On the afternoon of Thursday, November 17, 2022, Georgia Meyer passed away at the age of 94. She was born in Shiner Texas to Rose and Frank Kolacny. In 1947 she married Harry E. Meyer of Moulton, Texas. Together they raised three daughters, Gail, Linda and Betty Jean. They remained married for 44 years. Once Georgia had her girls on their way to adulthood, in 1968 she decided to go to college and get a degree. In 1973 she received her bachelor’s degree in education. For 18 years she taught math in the local Moulton elementary school. When she retired from being a teacher, she continued to educate as a substitute teacher. Her math students always excelled in University Interscholastic League competitions. Georgia lived a full life. She was an avid angler. She fished in competitions in both Texas and Louisiana and won many trophies. All serious anglers along the Texas gulf coast knew and admired her fishing prowess. She often had purveyors of fishing gear and clothing give her their new products to test for them and offer her opinion. On occasion she would be asked to call in to a small south Texas AM radio station and be asked “so where are the fish biting today Georgia?” Or, “what do you think about this new fishing lure?” Through her actions she taught her daughters to be independent thinkers and self-reliant. When she was in her early twenties, Harry was in the Air Reserves and gone 2 weeks out of every month. She was left alone with 2 small daughters to take care of as well as the running of their ranch. She was very active in the Moulton community. She was a long-standing member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary. She was a charter member of the Moulton Community Medical Clinic.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry, Jim and Albert, and her sister Mary. She is survived by her daughters Gail Meyer of Montgomery, Texas, Betty Jean Terry and husband Rick Terry also of Montgomery and Linda Caminiti and husband Vince Caminiti of Atlanta, Georgia; her 7 grandchildren, Chad Haas, Jenna Fisbeck, Jessica Krejci, Richard Terry, Laura Johnson, Elizabeth Terry and Elizabeth Caminiti as well as her 7 great grandchildren and her two sisters, Eleanor Butschek and Patricia Butschek.
After the first of the year the family will have a private memorial. If you would like to donate to a charity in her name, the family recommends the Alzheimer’s Association or the Moulton Booster Club, PO Box 481, Moulton Texas 77975.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.smithfuneraltx.com for the Meyer family.
Smith Funeral Home - 404 West Bobkat Dr. - Moulton, Texas 77975 - Phone 361-596-4631
