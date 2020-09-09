Georgia Ruth Milner
VICTORIA — Georgia Ruth Milner of Victoria, Texas passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 99 years, 7 months, and 12 days. Georgia was born on January 24, 1921 in Yorktown, Texas to Joe Jake Moore and Alla (Spear) Moore. Georgia was a faithful and active member of Assembly of God Churches when she lived in San Antonio, Nixon, and Port Lavaca, Texas. She loved to serve God and enjoyed singing and teaching Sunday School. She was involved in the Women’s Ministry in Port Lavaca and served numerous terms as president. Georgia enjoyed her work as a clerk for the City of Port Lavaca. She was an accomplished seamstress and made many “outfits” for family members and friends. Wherever she went she made friends easily, even in her advanced years she was a joy to be with. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elton Travis Milner; her parents, Joe and Alla Moore; son, Doyle Milner; grandsons, Rodney Milner and Jerry Ruddick; brothers, Virgil Moore and T.C. Moore; sisters, Valeria Sullivan, Pearl McCoy, Louise Benton, Maudra Smith, Pauline Johnson, Mary Jo Moore and Cameron Worthy. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Jean Walker (Ed); grandchildren, Terry Ruddick (Tonie), Troy Milner (Shelly), Christopher Milner; great-grandchildren, Tarah Ruddick, Jason Ruddick, Courtney Samoya (Israel), Austin Ruddick, Dalton Milner, Elijah Milner, and Avery Milner; great-great-grandchildren, Anson, Peyton, Tanner, Ezra, Blayne, Kai, and Naomi Ruth; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held on September 12, 2020, 10:00am-11:00am at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday, September 12, 2020
11:00am
Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon
Burial will follow at Nixon Cemetery. The Reverend Kathy Moore will be officiant of the services. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for those attending the services and social distancing will be observed. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
