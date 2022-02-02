GEORGIE KURBAN JAEGER
FORT WORTH — Georgie Kurban Jaeger (Yorktown High School, Class of 1959) was born on December 22, 1941 in Yorktown, Texas. She passed away on December 17, 2021 after battling a lengthy illness.
Georgie was the only child of Mary Frances Blain Grunewald and John Kurban. She was raised by Mary Frances and Robert “Perry” Grunewald. After graduating high school, Georgie attended Baldwin Business College. She worked as a secretary and joined the civil service. In 1961, she married Yorktown native Bobbie Jaeger (Yorktown, Class of 1955) in the St. Paul Lutheran Church. They had one daughter, Marcelle Shawn Jaeger Powell.
Georgie and Bobbie traveled the world with the United States Air Force, living in San Antonio, Okinawa, Wiesbaden, Germany, and Lee’s Summit, Missouri. After retiring in 1976 to Fort Worth, Texas, they continued their love of travel. Georgie followed Bobbie on many adventures to many destinations, including Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Austria, and Czech Republic. They developed a passion for Duplicate Bridge and each earned the title of Grand Masters.
Georgie loved doing various crafts: calligraphy, macrame, and cake decorating. She was always the person to volunteer or donate to whatever fundraiser or charity might be in need. She was well-known for having her hair and nails done at all times and wearing a huge smile. She will be remembered by her family for her unique sneezes, odd pronunciation of “California,” her beautiful handwriting, her love for the color purple, and having a book and a Diet Dr Pepper with her at all times.
Georgie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bobbie Jaeger, and her parents Mary Frances and Perry Grunewald. She leaves to mourn her daughter Marcelle and husband Lane Powell of Tyler, Texas; grandson Zach Powell of Redlands, California; granddaughter Katy and husband Austin Taylor of Austin, Texas; great-grandpups Gracie, Riggy, Abby, and Kramer; and her faithful companion, Sammie the cat.
Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, Texas, Saturday February 5, 2022 at 10 o’clock in the morning. Georgie will then be interred at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery with her husband, Bobbie.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like a random act of kindness to be performed in her name.
