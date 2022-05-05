Georgie Mae Voelkel
NORDHEIM — Georgie Mae Stoever Voelkel, 90, of Nordheim, passed away peacefully April 30, 2022. Georgie was born to the late Eddie and Alma Mueller Stoever on February 27th, 1932. She graduated from Nordheim ISD. Georgie married Lindberg (Lindy) Voelkel March 26, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim.
She retired from the Nordheim ISD cafeteria after working there for 24 years. She continued cooking and baking and took much delight in doing so. Georgie always looked forward to the back yard barbeques and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Georgie cherished her plants and flowers and spent endless hours working in her yard and feeding and watching the birds, hummers, and squirrels.
She was a member of the Melodies Band for 10 years and the Friends and Faculty Band where she loved playing the accordion. Georgie was also a “Bunco Bell” and looked forward to rolling those dice with her friends. She also adored her “Spurs’ and her snow men collection of over 250, big and small.
Georgie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Lindy, of 67 years, whom she cared for to the very end.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn Nelson and Willie Voelkel of Nordheim; daughter and son-in-law, Joy Lynn and David Garcia of Victoria; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and R.B. Eichhorn of Victoria; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nina and Wayne Bredeson of Kerrville; brother-in-law, Tilden Voelkel of Nordheim; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, Texas. Funeral Services will be at Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00am with Pastor Jonathan Mollenkopf officiating. Interment will follow at Nordheim Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include nephews, Ronald Eichhorn, Brian Bredeson, David Bredeson, Timmy Voelkel, Pete Voelkel, Bobby Voelkel, Jason Voelkel, and Kolby Voelkel.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Baumann Jr., James Dueser, Lupe Garcia, John Green, Callan Jonas, Gilbert Pargmann, and Larry Salyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nordheim Fire Department or donor’s choice.
Arrangements with Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown 361 564-2277
Please sign online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves
- Updated: Officer found not guilty of injuring infant with pepper spray
- Frances Marie's to reopen on Cinco de Mayo
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria
- Blotter: Woman reports pursue, Social Security card, clothing stolen
- Blotter: Richmond woman arrested on fraud, theft warrants
- Cinco de Mayo celebrations bring communities together
- Blinka, UHV hope to ride momentum to title defense
Commented
- I’m still angry (5)
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria (3)
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves (2)
- Have you decided on the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary? (2)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (2)
- Letter: Klacman wants to repair school (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Marion Lorraine "M. L." Sims (1)
- Best chicken fried steak: Double J Eatery (1)
- Victoria County commissioners OK salary comparison with neighbors (1)
- Experiencing the outdoors plays an important part of an Episcopal education (1)
- Virginia Callan Welder (1)
- Marie Curtis Flowers (1)
- ADA ZIRJACKS SUTHERLAND (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- Property tax assessments jump for many homeowners (1)
- Lodie Runnels, Jr. (2)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.