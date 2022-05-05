Georgie Mae Voelkel
NORDHEIM — Georgie Mae Stoever Voelkel, 90, of Nordheim, passed away peacefully April 30, 2022. Georgie was born to the late Eddie and Alma Mueller Stoever on February 27th, 1932. She graduated from Nordheim ISD. Georgie married Lindberg (Lindy) Voelkel March 26, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim.
She retired from the Nordheim ISD cafeteria after working there for 24 years. She continued cooking and baking and took much delight in doing so. Georgie always looked forward to the back yard barbeques and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Georgie cherished her plants and flowers and spent endless hours working in her yard and feeding and watching the birds, hummers, and squirrels.
She was a member of the Melodies Band for 10 years and the Friends and Faculty Band where she loved playing the accordion. Georgie was also a “Bunco Bell” and looked forward to rolling those dice with her friends. She also adored her “Spurs’ and her snow men collection of over 250, big and small.
Georgie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Lindy, of 67 years, whom she cared for to the very end.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn Nelson and Willie Voelkel of Nordheim; daughter and son-in-law, Joy Lynn and David Garcia of Victoria; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and R.B. Eichhorn of Victoria; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nina and Wayne Bredeson of Kerrville; brother-in-law, Tilden Voelkel of Nordheim; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, Texas. Funeral Services will be at Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00am with Pastor Jonathan Mollenkopf officiating. Interment will follow at Nordheim Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include nephews, Ronald Eichhorn, Brian Bredeson, David Bredeson, Timmy Voelkel, Pete Voelkel, Bobby Voelkel, Jason Voelkel, and Kolby Voelkel.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Baumann Jr., James Dueser, Lupe Garcia, John Green, Callan Jonas, Gilbert Pargmann, and Larry Salyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nordheim Fire Department or donor’s choice.
Arrangements with Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown 361 564-2277
Please sign online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.