GERALD (GERRY) CLARK YOAKUM - Gerald (Gerry) Clark, 93, left his earthly home Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born February 17, 1927 in Monteola, Tx to the late Elbert M. and Blanche (Pullin) Clark. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, having served in the US Merchant Marines from 1944 to 1948 and the US Army in 1951-1953. During his service he earned a Good Conduct Medal, a Korean Service medal with 2 bronze stars, the United Nations Service medal and a National Defense Service medal. He was a member of the VFW, Sweet Home American Legion, Yoakum Rotarians, Hochheim Prairie Board of Directors, Yoakum Chamber of Commerce and a devoted member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, serving in the senior ministry and as a greeter. He married the love of his life, Georgie Lee Schultz, on September 9, 1948, and they made their home in Houston, where he went to work for Sears and Roebuck Co., for the next 18 years. After 9 years they welcomed their daughter, Robin. He worked for Western Auto Stores for the next 12 years and eventually was able to return to Yoakum in 1978 where he worked until retirement. He spent many happy hours on his back patio enjoying bird watching and listening to the Houston Astros or the Yoakum Bulldogs on his radio. Survivors are his beloved wife of 72 years, Georgie (Schultz) Clark of Yoakum; daughter, Robin Bostwick and husband, Phillip of Yoakum; grandchildren Dane Clark Bostwick (Christine) of FL., Brooke LeBeouf of N. C. and Dean Charles Bostwick of Houston; two great-grandchildren, Logan LeBeouf and Natalie Claire Bostwick;sister, Marion Fagan of Cuero; brothers, Kenneth Clark (Lois) of Victoria and Wayne Clark (Cora Lee) of Hope; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Corrine (Dickenson) Clark; brother, Malcolm Clark; sister-in-law, Emily Clark; brother-in-law, Gene Fagan; nephews, Ray Fagan and Stephen Clark. Visitation 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Funeral Service at 10 a.m., with Rev. Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at County Line Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
