Gerald Glenn “Jake” Jacobs
BRANSON, MO — Gerald Glenn “Jake” Jacobs, 51, of Branson, Missouri, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23rd from 11:00am-1:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria, Texas with procession to follow. Graveside services will begin at 1:45pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8819 US Hwy 87N in Victoria. Serving as pallbearers will be Darrell Hill, Bob Herstein, Mike Leal, Matthew Bomersbach, Nick Alvarado and Larry Wuthrich.
Jake leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Betty Jacobs, daughter, Carlie Berry of Austin, Texas, daughter, Nolyn Brooke, 16 and son Brayden Payne, 14, both of Branson, Missouri.
Jake is also survived by his loving parents, Gerald Wayne Jacobs and Eleanor Neisser Jacobs, his sister, Jeri Grady and Peter of Leander, Texas. Nieces and nephews, PJ Grady, Katie Grady, Molly Grady, Riley Grady and Grace Grady, all of Leander, Texas. Sister in law, Carolyn and Bill Irvine of Bay City, Texas, sister in law, Anna and Larry Moore of Bowling Green, Mo., sister in law, Cindy Potter of Bowling Green, Mo, brother in law, Bill Hawkins of Bowling Green, Mo. and a large amount of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard W. Jacobs, paternal grandmother Irene Waida Jacobs, maternal grandfather, Henry Neisser and maternal grandmother, Sophia Ulrich Neisser, all from the Victoria area.
Jake loved his family. He loved being a husband and father. His children are the light of his life and his proudest accomplishment. His fun-loving spirit and goofiness made life always fun. He was never afraid to show them a good time. Jake loved being a son and worked hard to make his parents always so proud. Jake was an amazing husband. He loved being married and loved his wife. The two could and often did make fun out of not much, they loved watching tv together and laughing at anything. They had many great friends they hung out with and Jake was always quick to show a good time and make everyone feel welcome.
Jake spent a lifetime coaching high school sports across Texas, including Shiner, Tidehaven High School, Gainesville High School, Arlington Heights, Elgin High School, King High School Corpus Christi and finally being an assistant athletic director in Corpus Christi ISD. He was a two-time Texas Coach of the Year and a state championship coach in both volleyball and baseball. He held himself to a high standard of integrity, always putting the athletes and students first. Jake was kind and fair and loved to make sure his team and players were always at their best. Coach Jacobs spent a lifetime coaching volleyball, baseball, soccer, tennis and basketball. Jake took great pride in being an administrator in CCISD.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (23)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (8)
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Guest column: Partisan clashes have been draining (5)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (10)
- Unoccupied Victoria County house damaged by fire (2)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Skip your standard Thanksgiving holiday, Victoria health official warns (2)
- Letter: Democrats are starting to look good (2)
Online Poll
Do you use the Instagram app?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.