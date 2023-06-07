Gerald “Jerry” Edwin Anderson
EDNA — Gerald “Jerry’ Edwin Anderson, of Edna, Texas was born on March 19, 1931, at home on Flournoy Street in Edna, Tx. to the late Rueben “Hap” Edwin Anderson and Annis Elizabeth Thomas Anderson. He passed away January 23, 2023, in Victoria, Tx at the age of 91.
The Anderson Family began when John Anderson immigrated to the U.S.A from Sweden and received his citizenship in Austin, Tx on November 4, 1892. Jerry grew up in Jackson County Tx, and graduated from Industrial ISD May 1950. He enlisted in the US Army from 1950-1954 where he served as a Sargeant in Japan during the Korean conflict with the Co. 6th Tank Battalion as a tank mechanic. After his discharge he worked for Caterpillar Company as a diesel mechanic, and Wells-Wright Company in Edna.
Jerry was the owner-operator of Anderson Heavy Construction Company. He loved that Caterpillar yellow color and managed to use his equipment with just about any task at home.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, son Mickey Perry Anderson; brothers Thomas Kent “T.K.” Anderson and Henry O. “H.O.” Anderson and sister Patricia Ann VanPelt, stepson Duncan Christopher Tatum and grandchildren Jeremy Joseph and Brian Paul Snyder; great grandchildren, Madelyn Rae Tatum-Murry and Solomon Kirton.
Gerald was survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy Josephine Anderson, who passed away on June 1, 2023. Gerald is survived by his son, Michael Jerry Anderson (Doris) of Rockport; stepchildren; Dorothy Carol Browning (Carl) of Edna, Roseann Snyder (Randy) of Edna, and Joy Diane Tatum of Paige, Thomas “Skipper” Tatum of Leesville, LA., and Michael A. Tatum (Rosie) of Victoria.
Gerald is also survived by his grandchildren Mickey Anderson, Kingslee Mitchell, Jordan and Lauren Anderson, Cara (Sam) Ross, Amber Browning, Laurel (Josh) Srp, Adam (Christin) Browning, Holly (Michael) Kirton, Jesse (Carrie) Snyder, John Snyder (Cheryl Priest), Aimee Tatum, Courtney (Levi) Salazar, Thomas M. (Cassie) Tatum, James Tatum. Great grandchildren Demi and Kamryn Anderson Wyatt, Madeline, Karoline Mitchell, Sealey Ross, Adelyn, Eli and Noah Srp, Graham, Owen, and Evelyn Browning, Eza, Abel and Esther Kirton, Cobyn, Landyn and Cullen Snyder, Haley, Liam and Laya Tatum, Tatum Murry, Ethan, and Wyatt Salazar.
There was a graveside service held on, January 31, 2023, at the Bischoff’s Cemetery in Inez, Tx.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Edna.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
