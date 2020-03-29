GERALD DEE MAYFIELD VICTORIA - Gerald Dee Mayfield passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1954 in Victoria, TX to Edd and Joyce Mayfield. He is survived by his daughter Natalie Mayfield; sons Brian and Kevin Tolle; grandchildren Kaleb and Kailynn Mayfield; sisters Jo Martin, Martha (Ray) Robinson, and Jane (David) Bosart. He is preceded in Death by his parents; brother Kenneth Mayfield and sister Sandra Reichert. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 9:30am to 10am at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home with interment immediately to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, (361) 573-2777 (412 N. Main St.)

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries