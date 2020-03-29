GERALD DEE MAYFIELD VICTORIA - Gerald Dee Mayfield passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1954 in Victoria, TX to Edd and Joyce Mayfield. He is survived by his daughter Natalie Mayfield; sons Brian and Kevin Tolle; grandchildren Kaleb and Kailynn Mayfield; sisters Jo Martin, Martha (Ray) Robinson, and Jane (David) Bosart. He is preceded in Death by his parents; brother Kenneth Mayfield and sister Sandra Reichert. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 9:30am to 10am at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home with interment immediately to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, (361) 573-2777 (412 N. Main St.)
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.